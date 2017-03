'Dirty Dancing'-Remake: DAS ist der neue Patrick Swayze!

thanks to the baes @nikkilee901 @riawnacapri @ambahhh at @ninezeroone for bringing Chanel #5 back to life 🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻 #blessednotstressedtresses @screamqueensfox

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT