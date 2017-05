Das Baby, das es nicht geben sollte: Neugeborenes hält Hormonspirale in der Hand 😯

Baby bump! Back in December, I found out I was already 18 weeks pregnant. "How did you not know you were pregnant?" Well my dear, that's because I still have a Mirena IUD. I was given a due date of May 4th...even my OB said The Force is Strong with this one. This boy was definitely a HUGE surprise. Apperantly I'm part of the 1% who end up with a viable mirena pregnancy. I took this belly pic the other day, 37 weeks and 1 day. I will be having a scheduled csection to find the mirena and close down the baby factory. Both Dave and Faye are excited about baby brother. The Force Awakens April 27th, 2017. Coming soon, more Curly Kitty crochet baby cuteness!!!! #knockedupaf #mymirenafailed #mirenababy #thatsnomoon #thelastjedi #blessing #curlykitty

A post shared by Lucy Hellein (@curlykittycrochet) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:08am PDT