Hautkrebs: Wie ein Bikini-Foto das Leben der 21-jährigen Cloe rettete

Looking back at old pictures of my body. So distraught at what cancer has done to me. If I could turn back the clocks I would. This horrible disease has ruined my body and will be forever leaving a scar to remind me how important it is to look after yourself. I can't stress enough how much you need to look after your body guys! #cancer #sunbeds #skincancer #beatcancer #sun #tanning

A post shared by cloejordan (@cloejordan_x) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT