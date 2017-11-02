Ihr Hund ist unheilbar krank - jetzt teilt sie seine schönsten Momente mit uns

  • WOFÜR ANMELDEN?

  4. Hund eingeschläfert - Frauchen teilt die schönsten Momente von Archie

Dieser Abschied rührt jeden, der ein Herz hat, zu Tränen. Ruhe in Frieden, Archie! ❤️

© @catholicgirl666 / Twitter

Dies ist die bewegende Geschichte von Amy und ihrem geliebten Hund Archie. Archie war immer an ihrer Seite, hat mit ihr gespielt, gekuschelt, getobt. Doch nun wurde Archie krank. So krank, dass es keine Hoffnung mehr für den liebevollen Hund gab.

Doch Archie sollte nicht still und leise eingeschläfert werden, entschied Frauchen Amy. Vielmehr sollten alle wissen, was Archie für ein toller Gefährte war. Und so entschied sich Amy, an Archies letzten Tagen die schönsten Momente ihres Lieblings auf Twitter zu teilen. Nun können wir alle noch einmal sehen, was Archie für ein liebenswerter Gefährte war - schau selbst!

"Hallo zusammen, mein Hund hat Krebs und nicht mehr lange zu leben, also teile ich jetzt die schönsten Momente mit euch, wenn ihr mögt":



Besucher haben von Archie immer ein Geschenk gebracht bekommen:







Hier bedankt sich Amy für all die lieben Worte der Unterstützung von anderen Usern:


"Heute ist Archies letzter Tag. Wir können ihn nicht mehr froh machen und er soll seinen finden, also bekommt er ganz viele Kuschler und Snacks":



"Archie hat am liebsten die Weihnachtsgeschenke von anderen aufgemacht":





"Um 15:05 Uhr ist Archie das letzte Mal eingeschlafen. Mein Herz war noch nie so gebrochen. Ich liebe dich für immer und ewig ❤️":


"Elton Johns Your Song lief im Radio, nachdem er von und gegangen ist und jetzt weiß ich, dass er Frieden gefunden hat. Danke, dass du mein bester Freund warst":


"Das hier ist nur für euch. Ihr habt keine Ahnung, wie sehr ihr meiner Familie helft. Danke an jeden einzelnen, der Archies Momente geteilt hat."


"Ich habe ihm jede eurer Nachrichten vorgelesen, bevor er starb und ich weiß, er hätte euch alle so gerne kennengelernt. Danke. Amy":


Zum Abschluss postet Amy das letzte gemeinsame Familienfoto mit Archie. "Er war der beste kleine Bruder und Sohn. Ich bin so dankbar für unsere gemeinsame Zeit. Ich liebe dich, Archie":


