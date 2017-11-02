Ihr Hund ist unheilbar krank - jetzt teilt sie seine schönsten Momente mit uns

Dies ist die bewegende Geschichte von Amy und ihrem geliebten Hund Archie. Archie war immer an ihrer Seite, hat mit ihr gespielt, gekuschelt, getobt. Doch nun wurde Archie krank. So krank, dass es keine Hoffnung mehr für den liebevollen Hund gab.
Doch Archie sollte nicht still und leise eingeschläfert werden, entschied Frauchen Amy. Vielmehr sollten alle wissen, was Archie für ein toller Gefährte war. Und so entschied sich Amy, an Archies letzten Tagen die schönsten Momente ihres Lieblings auf Twitter zu teilen. Nun können wir alle noch einmal sehen, was Archie für ein liebenswerter Gefährte war - schau selbst!
"Hallo zusammen, mein Hund hat Krebs und nicht mehr lange zu leben, also teile ich jetzt die schönsten Momente mit euch, wenn ihr mögt":
1. The happiest dog in the whole world. Chilled vibes pic.twitter.com/uuVRKGIZqK— amy (@catholicgirl666) 29. Oktober 2017
Besucher haben von Archie immer ein Geschenk gebracht bekommen:
2. Whenever anyone comes to the house he'll bring them a present. This day was his bath towel. Too cute pic.twitter.com/gs0yWkeGxy— amy (@catholicgirl666) 30. Oktober 2017
3. Archie loves sticks. So easily entertained pic.twitter.com/Sm9kAMs03w— amy (@catholicgirl666) 30. Oktober 2017
4. At his favourite beach in Croyde ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5Evtua7Urk— amy (@catholicgirl666) 30. Oktober 2017
5. Man went to the vet today and got a 1 on the sides and long on top. Edgy guy pic.twitter.com/lihRB6IvO3— amy (@catholicgirl666) 30. Oktober 2017
6. He is very poorly now. He can’t breathe very well and has panic attacks but he’s trying his best. Giving him lots of hugs and treats pic.twitter.com/Rcr6WdpKFz— amy (@catholicgirl666) 30. Oktober 2017
7. The most beautiful boy pic.twitter.com/lWGfUpqMXa— amy (@catholicgirl666) 30. Oktober 2017
Hier bedankt sich Amy für all die lieben Worte der Unterstützung von anderen Usern:
8. Just me this time. Thank you for all your kind words, its so comforting to know how many people care about him. Means more than u know ♥️— amy (@catholicgirl666) 30. Oktober 2017
"Heute ist Archies letzter Tag. Wir können ihn nicht mehr froh machen und er soll seinen Frieden finden, also bekommt er ganz viele Kuschler und Snacks":
9. Today will be Archie’s last day. We can’t make him happy anymore and we want him to be at peace so he’s getting lots of cuddles & snacks pic.twitter.com/zcjMvoeQNf— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
10. Here’s Archie watching his favourite film pic.twitter.com/jof3qqTAPl— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
"Archie hat am liebsten die Weihnachtsgeschenke von anderen aufgemacht":
11. Archie’s favourite thing to do is open other peoples Christmas presents pic.twitter.com/Aeau4htI8D— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
12. He’s so beautiful pic.twitter.com/jugjhvTiUW— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
13. Nap time pic.twitter.com/3D8j8tS2pd— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
14. Archie and mini Archie pic.twitter.com/RoyJ9NhPx4— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
"Um 15:05 Uhr ist Archie das letzte Mal eingeschlafen. Mein Herz war noch nie so gebrochen. Ich liebe dich für immer und ewig ❤️":
15. At 3:05pm Archie fell asleep for the last time. Most heartbroken I’ve been in my life. Love you forever and always ♥️— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
"Elton Johns Your Song lief im Radio, nachdem er von und gegangen ist und jetzt weiß ich, dass er Frieden gefunden hat. Danke, dass du mein bester Freund warst":
16. Elton John - Your Song played on the radio just after he passed and I know it’s him at peace. Thank you for being my best friend pic.twitter.com/bjU2Jbwx0v— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
"Das hier ist nur für euch. Ihr habt keine Ahnung, wie sehr ihr meiner Familie helft. Danke an jeden einzelnen, der Archies Momente geteilt hat."
17. This one's for all of you. You do not know how much you have helped my family. Thank you to every person who has shared Archie— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
"Ich habe ihm jede eurer Nachrichten vorgelesen, bevor er starb und ich weiß, er hätte euch alle so gerne kennengelernt. Danke. Amy":
18. With the world. I read out every single message to him before he died and I know he would've loved to meet you all. Thank you. Amy x— amy (@catholicgirl666) 31. Oktober 2017
Zum Abschluss postet Amy das letzte gemeinsame Familienfoto mit Archie. "Er war der beste kleine Bruder und Sohn. Ich bin so dankbar für unsere gemeinsame Zeit. Ich liebe dich, Archie":
19. The last group photo of our family. He was the best little brother and son. So grateful of our time with him. Love u forever arch x pic.twitter.com/JMtbbb5n5R— amy (@catholicgirl666) 1. November 2017
