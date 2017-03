Diese drei Mädchen haben zusammen gegen den Krebs gekämpft und gesiegt

Three young cancer survivors are doing great two years after a photo showing their struggle went viral. When they posed in 2014, Rheann Franklin, 6, Ainsley Peters, 5, and Rylie Hughey, 3, were strangers, but they had something in common: They had all been cancer patients. @scantling_photography wanted to raise awareness of childhood cancer by capturing "something that would speak a million words in a single portrait." This week, a new portrait depicts the girls together, holding their original photo. Scantling said she hopes that continuing to document the trio will bring more awareness to a need for updated childhood cancer treatments. Photo courtesy Lora Scantling

