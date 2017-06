7-jähriges Mädchen gewinnt 'Crazy Hair Day' – und das mit Glatze!

Me: Nessa is this outfit okay for school? Nessa: Yes! And today..(she sucks in a deep breath) I'm not going to wear anything on my head. Me: Alright sounds good to me. #alopecia #alopeciaareata #1stgrade #brave #nohairdontcare #7yearsold #warrior #baldisbeautiful #youthinkyourehavingabadhairday

