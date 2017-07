Will hat seine Liebe gefunden, doch den Antrag macht er ihrer Schwester 💕

"When we first met, I told Will that my sister Hannah – who has special needs – and I were a package deal. Seven years later, Will became the best thing that's ever happened to the both of us. So this year, for our yearly family photoshoot in a field of gorgeous Spring flowers, I suggested that Hannah and Will take a few photos on their own. He replied with, "well that works perfectly because I actually have a surprise for her".... Before we knew it, Will got down one knee, using my grandmother's ring, and asked Hannah if she'd be his best friend forever...." This week has been a very emotional week of amazing love stories, and this is the perfect one to end on - link in profile for this sweet tale of three. Photo by @bretandbrandiephoto

A post shared by HowHeAsked (@howheasked) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT