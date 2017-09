Nazan Eckes zeigt ihre Schwester - die daraufhin übel beleidigt wird!

when your #sister is also your #bestfriend, your #soulmate and your #businesspartner ✌️👊🤗👧🏻👩🏻 #familymatters #womenrule #staystrong #trustyourself #enjoylife #repost @belginuengoer

A post shared by Nazan Eckes - official (@eckes.nazan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:14am PDT