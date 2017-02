Chris (31) & Norma (89) sind die süßeste WG der Welt - bis das Schicksal zuschlägt ...

Norma has been all smiles for the last few days after seeing herself on the TV. I read all of your messages from around the globe to her and she cries every time she hears the kind words from all of you. We just want to both say thank you for all of the love and support. It keeps Norma healthy and definitely keeps my energy up to be able to care for all her needs. THANK YOU from the bottom of our very full hearts today! ❤ #myneighbornorma

