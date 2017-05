Ihr Ernst!? Diese absurden Karriere-Tipps gibt Ivanka Trump berufstätigen Müttern

I’m honored to support @NatUrbanLeague and @BGCA_Clubs with proceeds from my upcoming #WomenWhoWorkBook. These donations will establish a new women’s initiative through the National Urban League's Entrepreneurship Center Program and encourage more girls' participation in STEM through the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Read more at Facebook.com/IvankaTrump @portfolio_books

