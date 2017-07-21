William & Kate in Deutschland: Die schönsten Bilder der Royals 👑

  • WOFÜR ANMELDEN?

  4. William und Kate in Deutschland: ihre schönsten Looks

William und Kate mit ihren Kindern Prinz George und Prinzessin Charlotte
William und Kate mit ihren Kindern Prinz George und Prinzessin Charlotte
1 von 27

Was für ein schönes Bild zum Auftakt der Reise! William und Kate Hand in Hand mit ihren Kindern in Berlin.

© Getty Images
Herzogin Kate in einem fliederfarbenen Kleid
Herzogin Kate in einem fliederfarbenen Kleid
2 von 27

In Hamburg trägt Herzogin Catherine ein fliederfarbenes Kleid.

© Getty Images
William und Kate vor de Elbphilharmonie
William und Kate vor de Elbphilharmonie
3 von 27

William und Kate auf dem Weg in die Hamburger Elbphilharmonie.

© Getty Images
Kate und William im Maritimen Museum in Hamburg
Kate und William im Maritimen Museum in Hamburg
4 von 27

Kate und William im Maritimen Museum in Hamburg.

© Getty Images
William und Kate begrüßen das Volk
William und Kate begrüßen das Volk
5 von 27

Back in Berlin: Dort treffen Kate und William junge Unternehmer im "Clärchens Ballhaus".

© Getty Images
William und Kate gucken sich verliebt an
William und Kate gucken sich verliebt an
6 von 27

... und tauschen dabei ganz verliebte Blicke aus!

© Getty Images
William und Kate lächelnd bei der Regatta
William und Kate lächelnd bei der Regatta
7 von 27

William und Kate haben sichtlich Spaß bei einer Regatta in Heidelberg.

© Getty Images
Kate und William grüßen nach der Regatta
Kate und William grüßen nach der Regatta
8 von 27

Selbst ihre Handbewegungen sind in Heidelberg perfekt aufeinander abgestimmt!

© Getty Images
Kate in einem Regatta-Boot in Heidelberg
Kate in einem Regatta-Boot in Heidelberg
9 von 27

Hi Kate! Ganz leger in Jeans und Ringelshirt entspannt die Herzogin auf der Regatta.

© Getty Images
Kate prostet der Menschenmenge zu
Kate prostet der Menschenmenge zu
10 von 27

Cheers! Kate prostet der Menschenmenge in Heidelberg zu.

© Getty Images
William in der deutschen Krebsforschungsinstitut
William in der deutschen Krebsforschungsinstitut
11 von 27

Prinz William hat auf der Deutschlandtour auch das deutsche Krebsforschungsinstitut besucht.

© Getty Images
Kate schaut in der deutschen Krebsforschung durchs Mikroskop
Kate schaut in der deutschen Krebsforschung durchs Mikroskop
12 von 27

Herzogin Kate hat auch mal durchs Mikroskop gelinst.

© Getty Images
William und Kate backen eine Brezel
William und Kate backen eine Brezel
13 von 27

In Heidelberg geht's ans Brezelbacken! Die Herzogin trägt stilecht eine Schürze.

© Getty Images
William backt eine Brezel und Kate ist ganz stolz auf ihren Mann
William backt eine Brezel und Kate ist ganz stolz auf ihren Mann
14 von 27

Prinz William stellt sein Geschick am Teig unter Beweis. Kate ist ganz begeistert.

© Getty Images
Kate und William beim Brezelbacken
Kate und William beim Brezelbacken
15 von 27

Die Royals müssen den Teig rollen.

© Getty Images
Kate und William in Heidelberg
Kate und William in Heidelberg
16 von 27

Beim Empfang in Heidelberg überstrahlt Kate in einem zitronengelben Kleid alle!

© Getty Images
William und schlürfen Champagner
William und schlürfen Champagner
17 von 27

Berlin: Kate und William gönnen sich einen Schluck Schampus bei einer Gartenparty in der Residenz des britischen Botschafters.

© Getty Images
William und Kate bei einer Gartenparty in Berlin
William und Kate bei einer Gartenparty in Berlin
18 von 27

Die Herzogin von Cambridge glänzt in Berlin in einem schulterfreien Kleid von Alexander McQueen.

© Getty Images
William und Kate in der Gedenkstätte in Berlin
William und Kate in der Gedenkstätte in Berlin
19 von 27

William und Kate besuchen das Holocaust-Denkmal in Berlin.

© Getty Images
William und Kate winken ihren Fans
William und Kate winken ihren Fans
20 von 27

Den royalen Winke-Gruß beherrschen Kate und William perfekt.

© Getty Images
Kate schüttelt Kind die Hand
Kate schüttelt Kind die Hand
21 von 27

Kate schüttelt in Berlin auch den Kleinsten die Hände!

© Getty Images
William und Kate vor dem brandenburger Tor
William und Kate vor dem brandenburger Tor
22 von 27

William und Kate in royalem Blau vor dem Brandenburger Tor.

© Getty Images
William und Kate: mit Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel
William und Kate: mit Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel
23 von 27

Die britischen Royals werden von Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel in Berlin begrüßt.

© Getty Images
So süß: Nesthäkchen Charlotte trägt einen kleinen Blumenstrauß und ist ganz stolz drauf.
So süß: Nesthäkchen Charlotte trägt einen kleinen Blumenstrauß und ist ganz stolz drauf.
24 von 27

So süß: Nesthäkchen Charlotte trägt einen kleinen Blumenstrauß und ist ganz stolz drauf.

© Getty Images
Charlotte auf dem Arm von Herzogin Kate
Charlotte auf dem Arm von Herzogin Kate
25 von 27

Kate und Tochter Charlotte sind ein eingespieltes Team und stimmen sich in Berlin auch outfit-technisch ab.

© Getty Images
William und Kate mit ihren Kindern Prinz George und Prinzessin Charlotte
William und Kate mit ihren Kindern Prinz George und Prinzessin Charlotte
26 von 27

Was für ein schönes Bild zum Auftakt der Reise! William und Kate Hand in Hand mit ihren Kindern in Berlin.

© Getty Images
Charlotte schaut aus dem Flugzeugfenster
Charlotte schaut aus dem Flugzeugfenster
27 von 27

"Sind wir endlich da?" Charlotte schaut nach der Landung in Berlin aus dem Flugzeugfenster.

© Getty Images
William und Kate gucken sich verliebt an
27 Bilder

Prinz William und Ehefrau Kate reisten samt Nachwuchs 3 Tage lang durch Deutschland. Wir haben die schönsten Bilder der Tour Royal.

Die britischen Royals William und Catherine sind offiziell zum ersten Mal auf Besuch in Deutschland. Natürlich immer mit im Schlepptau: Prinz George (3) und Prinzessin Charlotte (2). Klickt euch durch die schönsten Bilder der Stippvisite durch Berlin, Heidelberg und Hamburg!

