Ungeschminkt! So sieht Charlène von Monaco ohne Make-up aus

Wishing all those competing in this weekend's Midmar Mile to raise funds for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa all the very best. Thank you for giving your time to help enable us to teach children to swim and learn essential water safety skills in a nation where drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death after road accidents. #learntoswim #watersafety Photo: HSH Princess Charlene

