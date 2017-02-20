Krass! Diese Bilder zeigen, was Contouring WIRKLICH bewirken kann

Kim Kardashian hat damit angefangen, andere Stars haben gleichgezogen und mittlerweile haben es die meisten jungen Frauen schon mal ausprobiert: Die Rede ist vom Contouring. Es ist einer der größten Make-up Trends der letzten Jahre, bei dem es vor allem darum geht, mit Make-up Produkten in verschiedenen Nude- und Braunnuancen die Gesichtspartien so zu verändern, dass sie vermeintlich makellos und "perfekt" aussehen.
Mit den richtigen Tipps und Tricks und natürlich den perfekten Farbtönen lassen sich so ganze Gesichtspartien verändern. Ihr träumt von einer schmaleren Nase, höheren Wangenknochen oder volleren Lippen? Mit den richtigen Contouring-Techniken ist (fast) alles im Gesicht möglich - so lautet nicht nur die Theorie. Wie die Schminke ein Gesicht aber wirklich verändern kann, zeigt Visagist und Make-up-Artist Spencer, der sich hinter dem Instagram Account PaintDatFace verbirgt. Dieser wird auch das Transformations-Genie genannt. Das wundert wohl niemanden, der die Looks des jungen Mannes auf seinem Instagram-Account gesehen hat. Denn dabei stößt man auf mehr als ein Model, bei dem man kaum glauben kann, das hinter dem Vorher- und Nachher-Foto die gleiche Person steckt.
Aber seht selbst! Die krassesten Verwandlungen haben wir euch hier zusammengestellt:
Oh, hi real life Barbie 👋🏼 - Foundation: "Icon 3" and "Icon 4" Foundation Sticks by @iconic.london #iconicbae - Lashes: "Doha" by @lillylashes #lillylashes - Eyes: The Burgundy Palette by @kyliecosmetics #kyliecosmetics - Lips: "Undressed" Lip Gloss by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills - Conceal: Maracuja Creaseless Concealer by @tartecosmetics #tartecosmetics - Bronzed: "Beached Bronze" in Sun Kissed by @urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay - Brows: "Taupe" Microbrow Pencil by @nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmetics - Blush: "Blushed with Light" by @beccacosmetics #beccabeauty - Glow: "Watt's Up!" Highlighter and Hoola Body Bronzer by @benefitcosmetics #benefit - Hair: 280g 20" #60 Ash Blonde Khaleesi Set by @bellamihair #bellamihair
- Foundation: Ultra HD Foundation Stick by @makeupforeverofficial X Conceal: Naked Skin Concealer by @urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay X Blush: 9B Blushed Blush Palette by @morphebrushes #morphebrushes X Glow: "So Hollywood" Illuminator by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills X Eyes: "Salmon" Roll On Eye Shimmer by @nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmetics and "Jet" Crème Color Eye Liner by @anastasiabeverlyhills X Lips: "Nude" Lipstick by @gerardcosmetics #gerardcosmetics with "Cork" Lip Liner by @maccosmetics X Contour/Highlight: "Fair" and "Medium to Tan" Contour Cream Kits by @anastasiabeverlyhills X Lashes: "Mykonos" Lashes by @lillylashes #lillylashes and "They're Real" Mascara by @benefitcosmetics #benefit X Brows: "Ebony" Brow Wiz and Clear Brow Gel by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows X Skin: Luminous Dewy Skin Mist by @tatcha #tatcha X Brushes: "Complete Kit" Brush Set by @sigmabeauty #sigmabeauty
Celebrating Transformation Tuesday on an already gorgeous girl! Some of the products used: - LASHES: "Goddess" Lashes by @lillylashes #lillylashes x LIPS: "Weho" Gloss by @colourpopcosmetics #colourpopme x FOUNDATION: VK11 Palette by @rcmamakeup #rcmamakeup x GLOW: "Champagne Pop" by @beccacosmetics #becca x EYES: "Jet Black" Eye Liner by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills x SET: "All Nighter" Setting Spray by @urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay x CONTOUR: "Complete Contour Palette" by @sosu_bysuzannejackson #sosubysj
- LIPS: "Sepia" Lip Gloss by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills x EYES: "Naked 2" Palette by @urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay x BROWS: "Ebony" Brow Wiz by @anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabrows x LASHES: "Sky High" Individuals by @lillylashes #lillylashes x GLOW: "Lunch Money" Highlighter by @colourpopcosmetics #colourpop x SKIN: "Born This Way Foundation" by @toofaced #toofaced x CONTOUR: Pressed Powder Contour Kit by @morphebrushes #morphebrushes
Subtle Transformation on my naturally gorgeous model 😍 - LIPS: The Lip Palette by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills topped with clear gloss x FOUNDATION: Micro Silque Foundation by @elciecosmetics x LASHES: "Luxe" from @lillylashes #lillylashes x BRONZE: "Hoola Bronzer" by @benefitcosmetics #benefit x CONTOUR: Cream Contour Palette by @iconic.london #iconicbae x HIGHLIGHT: Solstice Highlighting Palette by @sleekmakeup #sleekmakeup x CONCEAL: Brightening Creamy Concealer by @maybelline #mnyitlook x EYES: Black Gel Eyeliner by @kyliecosmetics #kyliecosmetics and the Star Palette by @natashadenona x SET: All Nighter Setting Spray by @urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay x SKIN PREP: Hydrating AM Moisture Cream by @bellapierreofficial x HAIR: Dry Serum by @mrkimvo and Texturizing Hair Spray by @theouai
Sleek and polished glam on an already gorgeous girl who made my job too easy! See below for Product Breakdown: - Foundation: Foundation Sticks by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills - Lashes: "Luxe" by @lillylashes #lillylashes - Eyes: "MetalMatte" Eyeshadow Palette by @katvondbeauty #katvondbeauty - Lips: "Ex-Supermodel" and "Celebrity Skin" Lipsticks by @jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestarcosmetics - Conceal: Maracuja Creaseless Concealer by @tartecosmetics #tartecosmetics - Bronzed: "Beached Bronze" in Sun Kissed by @urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay - Brows: "Ebony" Brow Wiz by @anastasiabeverlyhilla #anastasiabrows - Blush: "I Will Always Love You" by @toofaced #toofaced - Glow: "Watt's Up!" Highlighter by @benefitcosmetics #benefit
Should I post these glamformations more often? Tag someone who you think would enjoy a glamformation by me... Who knows, I may just show up under their Christmas tree this year! 😊 - 🎨 Foundation: HD Foundation by @makeupforeverofficial 🎨 Conceal: Maracuja Creaseless Concealer by @tartecosmetics #tartecosmetics 🎨 Blush: 9B Blushed Blush Palette by @morphebrushes #morphebrushes 🎨 Face Powder: HD Translucent Setting Powder by @makeupforeverofficial #makeupforever 🎨 Glow: "So Hollywood" Illuminator by @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills 🎨 Eyes: Naked Smokey Palette by @urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay #urbandecaycosmetics and "Jet" Crème Color Eye Liner by @anastasiabeverlyhills 🎨 Lips: "Nude Kate" Lipstick by @ctilburymakeup and "Nude" Lipgloss by @gerardcosmetics #gerardcosmetics 🎨 Contour/Highlight: Contour Cream Kit by @anastasiabeverlyhills 🎨 Lashes: "Samantha" Lashes by @hudabeauty #hudabeauty and "They're Real" Mascara by @benefitcosmetics #benefit 🎨 Brows: "Brown" Perfect Brow Pencil and Clear Brow Gel by @anastasiabeverlyhills 🎨 Face: Luminous Dewy Skin Mist by @tatcha #tatchat 🎨 Hair: "Jet Black" Kylie Kouture Hair Extensions by @bellamihair @kyliejenner #bellamihair #bellami #kyliejenner - - -
