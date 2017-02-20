Krass! Diese Bilder zeigen, was Contouring WIRKLICH bewirken kann

Kim Kardashian hat damit angefangen, andere Stars haben gleichgezogen und mittlerweile haben es die meisten jungen Frauen schon mal ausprobiert: Die Rede ist vom Contouring. Es ist einer der größten Make-up Trends der letzten Jahre, bei dem es vor allem darum geht, mit Make-up Produkten in verschiedenen Nude- und Braunnuancen die Gesichtspartien so zu verändern, dass sie vermeintlich makellos und "perfekt" aussehen.

Mit den richtigen Tipps und Tricks und natürlich den perfekten Farbtönen lassen sich so ganze Gesichtspartien verändern. Ihr träumt von einer schmaleren Nase, höheren Wangenknochen oder volleren Lippen? Mit den richtigen Contouring-Techniken ist (fast) alles im Gesicht möglich - so lautet nicht nur die Theorie. Wie die Schminke ein Gesicht aber wirklich verändern kann, zeigt Visagist und Make-up-Artist Spencer, der sich hinter dem Instagram Account PaintDatFace verbirgt. Dieser wird auch das Transformations-Genie genannt. Das wundert wohl niemanden, der die Looks des jungen Mannes auf seinem Instagram-Account gesehen hat. Denn dabei stößt man auf mehr als ein Model, bei dem man kaum glauben kann, das hinter dem Vorher- und Nachher-Foto die gleiche Person steckt.

Aber seht selbst! Die krassesten Verwandlungen haben wir euch hier zusammengestellt:

