Sooo hübsch! Tolle Nagellackideen für den Frühling

@ritaremark’s simple metallic look from the @michaelcostello show is super easy to recreate. Just apply a coat of #tuckitinmytux and use a fan brush to create distressed horizontal lines with #pennytalk. Apply a coat of #gelsetter for a look that lasts. #essielove #NYFW

A post shared by essie (@essiepolish) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:05am PST