Schock! Demi Moore fallen die Zähne aus

#DemiMoore has opened up about losing her tooth due to stress... . It's been fixed and she STILL slays as she did last night at the #RoughNight premiere👉👉👉 . Posted by @theoriginaldatvegasgyrl

A post shared by www.datvegasgyrl.com🌍 (@datvegasgyrl_com) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT