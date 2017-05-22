Inspirierend! Diese 6 Frauen zeigen, dass Fitness nicht von Körpermaßen abhängt

1. Jessamyn - die Yoga-Queen
Wow! Dieses Wort schwirrt einem die ganze Zeit im Kopf herum, wenn man durch den Instagram-Feed der jungen Amerikanerin scrollt. Denn auf ihren fast 1000 Beiträgen zeigt sie sich in allen möglichen Yoga-Posen. In jeder beweist sie maximale Kraft, Flexibilität und Leichtigkeit. Fast 300.000 Follower hat Jessamyn, die auch ihren eigenen Blog hat und sogar ein Yoga-Buch schrieb.
As much as I love my yoga practice, I haven't felt compelled to talk about it lately. Frankly, there are more important things going on this world. I mean, the alleged US president has got y'all lit as fuck right now and it 👏🏾is👏🏾 AMAZING. Legit, so many people that I coulda sworn were worshipping yoga leggings five seconds ago have been out in the streets, both physically and metaphorically. And I'm pretty sure most people are being sincere and NOT doing it for instagram photos. (And if you ARE showing up in the streets purely for the sake of an instagram photo......you know what, lemme not even go there because you know who you are and WE know who you are & that's all that matters.) Anyway, I'm so thrilled to see y'all tuning into the politics of our world. Frankly, that's the only reason I talk about my personal views. I don't care if you think the same things as I do. But it's important to think SOMETHING. This life isn't all about yoga leggings and juice cleanses and beach retreats. And I know my political opinions piss off some of you. That's ok, too- I mean, how could we all have the same opinions about everything? But we spend so much time distracted by our trivial material pursuits that we don't get around to acknowledging our ideological differences. I've witnessed so many feuds since the inauguration, and I'm honestly thrilled about it. We've all spent way too much time pussyfooting around critical issues, and it's important that we blow up on each other from time to time. ANYWAY, I'm here for the revolution. I just hope it doesn't end anytime soon because we have a LONG way to go. (And if you think yoga and politics are unrelated and you wish I would just talk about shit that makes you happy, I would implore you to learn more about yoga before incorrectly assuming that its sole purpose is to make you feel happy.) Throwback to that time I thought it would be a great idea to practice #handstand hops in an icey ass parking lot during NC Snowpocalypse 2017. Photo by bae @zoelitaker Leggings & bra by @additionelle Fingers + toes- @yogapaws
2. Gabi Gregg - die Schwimmerin
Gabi Gregg ist vielen Modefans vor allem durch ihren Lifestyle-Blog bekannt. Dort schreibt die Frau, die sich selbst als Feministin bezeichnet, über Plus-Size Mode und ihren Alltag. Und sie macht klar: Nur weil sie übergewichtig ist, liebt sie trotzdem Sport, vor allem das Schwimmen. Doch was tun, wenn es schwer ist, die passende Bademode zu finden? Na klar, man designt eine eigene Swimwear-Kollektion. Auf diesem Instagram-Post trägt Gabi Gregg ein Modell aus ihrer eigenen Linie:
SO happy that my new collection with @swimsuitsforall is officially out!!!! Hope you guys love it as much as I do ❤️❤️❤️ link in bio to shop. Note that cups fit true to size this year, not small! #NewYearSameYou #gabifreshxswimsuitsforall photo by @ryanmichaelkelly makeup: @joannasimkin hair: @lorienmeillon
3. Tausha Ostrander - Profi im Poledance
Was Körperspannung wirklich bedeutet, wird uns oft erst bewusst, wenn wir Poledance-Tänzerinnen beobachten. Dass auch Stangentanz keine Frage des Körpergewichtes ist, beweist uns Tausha Ostrander. Auch ohne die berühmten 90-60-90 Maße hat sie einen Top-Body und beeindruckt mit ihren wunderschönen Posen an der Stange.
#pdcrossanklerelease #pdlayback - one of my go-to moves! Photo by Nick Altiere Photography. #nickaltierephotography #pole #poletrick #poledance #poledancing #polefitness #poledancer #poledancersofig #poledancersofinstagram #plussizepole #plussizepoledancer #plussizepoler #plussizeathlete #polelikeadamndiva #dangerouscurvespole #verticalfusionstudio
4. CeCe Olisa - die Allrounderin
Schwimmen, Aqua-Gymnastik, Joggen, Fahrradfahren, Hip-Hop Tanzen, Stretching, Fitness und Boxen - CeCe Olisa hat alles drauf! Die Plus-Size-Bloggerin wechselt täglich zwischen den verschiedenen Sportarten. Von so viel Power können wir uns noch was abschauen.
5. Leah G - die Triathletin
Laufen, Fahrradfahren und Schwimmen sind die Leidenschaften von Leah G. Die junge Frau ist Triathletin - trotz ihrer Kilos. Mit ihrem durchtrainierten Körper beweist sie, dass auch Plus-Size Frauen keine sportlichen Einschränkungen haben.
Looking forward to racing at Tomaree again this weekend. We are seriously blessed here with awesome local club races in beaut locations, put on by people who make up the heart and soul of grassroots tri. #bodypositiveathletes #womeninsport #weareallathletes #swimbikerun #triathlete #triathlon #athenapride #athenaproud #athenamultisportmagazine #athenamultisportmag #weareallathletes #befearless #beinspired #bethechange
6. Dana Falsetti - der Yoga-Fan
Was für eine Körperhaltung, was für eine Leichtigkeit: Dana Falsetti liebt Yoga und das sieht man auch an ihrem inspirierenden Instagram-Account. Da möchte man doch am liebsten selbst direkt ins Yoga-Oufit schlüpfen. Übrigens: Wie man die perfekte Plus-Size Sportmode findet, erklären wir euch hier.
It's amazing how much can change when you do. Most days I'm still in disbelief over the shift I've experienced. When you change how you see, how you talk to yourself, what lens you choose to look through, your whole reality changes too. Maybe it's scary to know we actually do have more control than we think - not always over what happens but always how we react and what we do next. I often think, what if I never gave myself the chance to try? My whole world shifted because I did. Imagine that. Photo by @michelesuits