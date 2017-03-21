Frau mit Weißfleckenkrankheit macht ihren Körper zum Kunstobjekt

Ja, bei diesen Bildern muss man mehrmals hinsehen! Die Amerikanerin Ash Soto betrachtet ihren Körper als Leinwand - aus einem ganz speziellen Grund. Die junge Frau leidet unter Vitiligo, auch bekannt als Weißflecken-Krankheit. In ihren vielen bewegenden Instagram-Posts, auf denen sie meist sich selbst zeigt, schreibt sie immer wieder, dass sie lange Zeit brauchte, um sich und ihren Körper mit der Krankheit so zu akzeptieren, wie er ist. Auch heute gäbe es immer wieder Rückschläge und sie müsse sich jeden Tag erneut daran erinnern, nett zu sich selbst zu sein.

Die 21-Jährige, die sich nicht immer wohl in ihrer Haut fühlt, will damit anderen Frauen Mut machen und Selbstbewusstsein schenken. Auch oder vor allem deshalb, weil sie weiß, wie schwer der Weg sein kann. Unter einem Foto, auf dem sie sich als Kämpferin zeigt und die Spuren ihrer Weißflecken-Krankheit in Tarnfarben ausmalt, schreibt sie: "Ich habe das Gefühl, wir sind alle im Krieg und kämpfen für die Selbstliebe, die wir verdienen. Trotze dem Krieg und bekämpfe die negativen Gedanken, die dir sagen, du wärst nicht gut oder perfekt genug."

I feel like we are all at war with ourselves to fight for the self love we deserve. Don't be at war with your mind, fight through all those thoughts telling you that you aren't good enough or worthy enough because everyone, including who is reading this deserve to feel love and feel comfortable in their skin. Slay those bullies with confidence 🗡💪🏻 Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) am 18. Mär 2017 um 20:47 Uhr

Ob Tarnfarben, bedeckt von einer Landkarte oder anderen bunten Motiven: Ash Soto zeigt sich ihren 100.000 Instagram-Followern maximal wandelbar. Immer im Fokus ist dabei ihre Pigmentstörung.

Eine inspirierende junge Frau, die uns die schönste Botschaft mit auf den Weg gibt: "Selbstbewusst sein heißt nicht, egoistisch zu sein. Es heißt vielmehr, dein bester Freund zu sein, egal in welche Schwierigkeiten du gerätst." Recht hat sie!

I get stretch marks just like everyone else regardless of if I have a skin condition or not. I go through all the same struggles you all go through that's why I preach self love so much. I don't care if I have to repeat myself in every caption to love who you are regardless if you have tiger stripes, #vitiligo, or whatever the case may be. I'll sound like a broken record each time because at least someone reminded you to appreciate and love yourself unconditionally always 🎨🌎❤ Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) am 13. Jan 2017 um 13:11 Uhr

I am my own experiment, I am my own work of art. The girl with the world painted on her body 🌎 By being yourself and embracing it only makes you put something amazing in the world that wasn't there and that makes you unique ⭐️ credits to @torpe.ternura for making me her canvas 🗾 Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) am 13. Feb 2017 um 17:03 Uhr