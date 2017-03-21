  • WOFÜR ANMELDEN?

    • Artikel kommentieren
    • Rezepte im persönlichen Kochbuch speichern
    • Rezept-Zutaten auf Einkaufszettel schreiben

    Du hast noch keinen Account?

    Kostenlos neu registrieren

  • Suche nach brigitte.de-Inhalten

  4. Frau mit Weißfleckenkrankheit macht ihren Körper zum Kunstobjekt

Frau mit Weißfleckenkrankheit macht ihren Körper zum Kunstobjekt

Den eigenen Körper so lieben, wie er ist - damit haben viele Frauen Probleme. Ash Soto macht aus ihrem vermeintlichen Makel Kunst.

Ja, bei diesen Bildern muss man mehrmals hinsehen! Die Amerikanerin Ash Soto betrachtet ihren Körper als Leinwand - aus einem ganz speziellen Grund. Die junge Frau leidet unter Vitiligo, auch bekannt als Weißflecken-Krankheit. In ihren vielen bewegenden Instagram-Posts, auf denen sie meist sich selbst zeigt, schreibt sie immer wieder, dass sie lange Zeit brauchte, um sich und ihren Körper mit der Krankheit so zu akzeptieren, wie er ist. Auch heute gäbe es immer wieder Rückschläge und sie müsse sich jeden Tag erneut daran erinnern, nett zu sich selbst zu sein.

Die 21-Jährige, die sich nicht immer wohl in ihrer Haut fühlt, will damit anderen Frauen Mut machen und Selbstbewusstsein schenken. Auch oder vor allem deshalb, weil sie weiß, wie schwer der Weg sein kann. Unter einem Foto, auf dem sie sich als Kämpferin zeigt und die Spuren ihrer Weißflecken-Krankheit in Tarnfarben ausmalt, schreibt sie: "Ich habe das Gefühl, wir sind alle im Krieg und kämpfen für die Selbstliebe, die wir verdienen. Trotze dem Krieg und bekämpfe die negativen Gedanken, die dir sagen, du wärst nicht gut oder perfekt genug."

Ob Tarnfarben, bedeckt von einer Landkarte oder anderen bunten Motiven: Ash Soto zeigt sich ihren 100.000 Instagram-Followern maximal wandelbar. Immer im Fokus ist dabei ihre Pigmentstörung.

Eine inspirierende junge Frau, die uns die schönste Botschaft mit auf den Weg gibt: "Selbstbewusst sein heißt nicht, egoistisch zu sein. Es heißt vielmehr, dein bester Freund zu sein, egal in welche Schwierigkeiten du gerätst." Recht hat sie!

LL

Weitere Themen

Erfahre mehr:

Unsere Empfehlungen

Frau gewinnt Geld
Tolle Preise zu gewinnen – jetzt mitmachen!
Mode&BeautyNewsletter

Mode & Beauty - Newsletter

Trend- & Stylingnews direkt und kostenlos in dein Postfach!

Brigitte Forum

Zur Foren Übersicht

Beauty

Haarpflege und Frisuren Haut und Kosmetik Schönheitsbehandlungen

Diesen Inhalt per E-Mail versenden

Ash Soto hat die Weißfleckenkrankheit
Frau mit Weißfleckenkrankheit macht ihren Körper zum Kunstobjekt

Den eigenen Körper so lieben, wie er ist - damit haben viele Frauen Probleme. Ash Soto macht aus ihrem vermeintlichen Makel Kunst.

Du kannst mehrere E-Mail-Adressen mit Komma getrennt eingeben

E-Mail wurde versendet
Deine Mail konnte leider nicht versendet werden