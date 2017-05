Scheinwelt aufgedeckt: So sehen "Traumbodys" wirklich aus

✨ no thigh gap or thigh gap who cares. We all think we want different things and we should because we are all different, there's no wrong way just be the healthiest & happiest for you. I'll be the first one to tell you pics are all about good lightening and angles. Always remember social medias not real life never let anyone else's pics make you feel insecure about yourself. If you don't look like her and she doesn't look like you that's how it's meant to be. You are meant to be YOU no one else, your body is your home so love and respect it. When you look after it beautiful things happens ✨ #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful

