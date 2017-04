"Cellulite ist sowas von normal" - Dieses Model lässt die Hüllen fallen!

They say do something each day that scares you, so re-posting this is mine for the day. Despite the fact I speed walk everywhere, squat, run and occasionally do @pure_barre, I'm still left with cellulite. I went to an all-girls' boarding school and really used to envy the girls in my class who seemingly had none, and whose bodies looked, to me, nothing less than perfect. Whenever I opened magazines, the models and celebrities I saw didn't have cellulite either - and if they did, they were shamed in the tabloids because of it, or knocked off their perch by nasty journalists who probably have it themselves. (Note: fuck you.) As a result, I felt like my cellulite was shameful, or an oddity. It wasn't until I got older and saw other women's bodies that I realised HOW BLOODY NATURAL IT IS. ✔️ It's nothing to be ashamed of. Your boyfriend isn't gonna care if you have it, and if he does, dump him for his mate. 💁🏻 Just kidding (or am I?). Don't get me wrong - my cellulite isn't my favourite part of my body, nor is it something I shout from the rooftops about. But I know it doesn't make me any less ugly, or is something I need to feel embarrassed about. ✖️ So don't let it make you feel that way, either! In the words of my old pal Kendrick Lamar, "Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks" 🍑🍑🍑💪🏼💪🏾💪🏿💪🏻💪🏽 #iamallwoman @allwomanproject @heatherhazzan

