Nasen-Korrektur ohne OP? Mit dieser Methode klappt's!

Zu klein, zu groß, zu krumm? Viele Frauen sind mit der Form ihrer Nase unglücklich und wünschen sich ein vermeintlich schöneres Exemplar. So auch Joanna Della-Ragione. Die Britin war jahrelang unzufrieden mit ihrer Gesichtsmitte und wurde via Instagram auf Dr. Simon Ourian aufmerksam. Berühmt wurde der amerikanische Schönheits-Doc durch den Kardashian-Clan. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner und Co. gehören zu den Stammgästen seiner Praxis und lassen sich auch in den sozialen Netzwerken regelmäßig mit ihm ablichten. Das bemerkte auch die 27-jährige Britin und informierte sich über seine neueste Methode zur Nasenkorrektur. Denn die funktioniert ganz ohne OP.

Eine Nasen-Korrektur ganz ohne OP? So geht's

Für die Daily Mail verfasste die junge Frau einen Erfahrungsbericht über den Eingriff. Sie fand ihre Nase zu geschwungen und kantig, ihre Nasenlöcher zu sichtbar und die Nasenspitze zu knollig. Die Lösung von Dr. Ourian: Filler! Bei der Prozedur wird mit sehr dünnen Nadeln gearbeitet, damit Füllstoffe genau dort platziert werden können, wo sie hin sollen. Die Mikrotröpfchen-Technik sorgt damit für ein besonders natürlicheres Ergebnis.

Die genaue Technik, die sowohl bei Joanna Della-Ragione, als auch bei vielen Promis vor ihr angewandt wurde, teilt der Arzt auch via Instagram-Video mit seinen fast 2 Millionen Followern:

Wie lange hält der Effekt an und was kostet die Prozedur?

Anders als bei einer OP handelt es sich hierbei um keinen dauerhaften Effekt. Etwa zwei bis vier Jahre behält die Nase ihre neue Form, dann baut sich der Filler von selbst wieder ab. So erklären sich auch die Kosten. Die sind nämlich deutlich geringer als bei einer klassischen Nasen-OP. Mit umgerechnet circa 2.700 Euro ist man dabei. Das ist natürlich kein Schnäppchen. Doch mit einem operativen Eingriff liegt man schnell bei der drei- oder sogar vierfachen Summe.

Wie sieht der Eingriff im genauen Vorher-Nachher-Vergleich aus?

Wie schon erwähnt, handelt es sich bei der Mikrotröpfchen-Technik um eine sehr natürliche Variante der Nasen-Korrektur. Die Unterschiede sind jedoch deutlich sichtbar. Das sieht man auch an den vielen Vorher-Nachher-Fotos die Dr. Simon Ourian auf seinem Instagram-Account teilt: