Mann oder Frau? Dieses Model verwischt alle Geschlechtergrenzen

Male, female, anything in between- if you're a human then reading or hearing news of the #HB2 law should concern you. That's why tomorrow APRIL 17th I'm at Moore Square in Raleigh, NC organizing a super special demonstration to fight this oppressive law. If you are from NC and want to join then DM me or click the link in the bio. If you just want to see the change happen then also click the link in bio! There will be a shocking and emotional but fun LIVESTREAM link from 3-5pm EST of what we are doing. Please show up one way or another. This is what we are here to do- love the life we live. These laws are dropping not just protections for #LGBT individuals- but also minimum wage requirements. Which means no matter your sex, sexuality, or race avenues are being opened to exploit you to work harder for less setting you up to not be able to retire and to live a minimum wage lifestyle. We the people deserve fair wages and treatment! #forfuturebabiessonopressure #lgbt #hetero #lesbian #gay #transgender #cis #activism #frolicfrolicfrolic 📸 @sierrajiminez my 🌮🌮🌮

