"I'll tell you one thing We ain't gonna change love The sun still rises Even though the rain" I will never tire of telling this girl's story. I was able to tell the whole thing yesterday, in detail, from the very beginning, and I'm exhausted. I usually only tell it bits and pieces at a time, or talk about that time in vague detail. Talking about the specifics instantly takes me back to sitting in that warm and bright room, gazing into her beautiful and precious face. Today I'm praising God for Annie's continued light. #pistolannieahern #sarahlibbyphotography

