Diese Frühchen-Eltern teilen ihre Geschichte, um anderen Mut zu machen

On this day... One year ago October 16th Jaxson fit inside his daddy's hand. He was 23 days old and weighed 1lb 8oz. Exactly one week prior he had a breathing spell unlike any others. I was there with him when he stopped breathing and his heart dropped so low it almost stopped. I watched an amazing team of NICU staff jump into action. His tiny body was still and gray as one nurse gave chest compressions with her thumbs, another breathed for him with a bag, and a doctor re-intubated him placing the tube down his throat. In that moment I thought I might never see this beautiful scene again... Father holding his son. A week later here we were, enjoying the preciousness of life. And now this father wrestles with and works to keep up with the same little boy who is a non-stop ball of energy and a constant source of joy in our lives. God is good. #touchesoflove

A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:08am PDT