Eltern, aufgepasst: Neue Netz-Challenge kann eure Kinder ernsthaft verletzen!

Parents, guardians, teachers...there is a new social media craze called the "salt and ice challenge" which causes a reaction similar to frostbite and can leave a child with serious burns (pictured). Please be vigilant - let's prevent more children getting hurt. #warning #burns #socialmediacraze #saltandicechallenge #teachers #parents #schools #facebook

A photo posted by Changing Faces (@changingfacesuk) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:42am PST