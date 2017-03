Töpfchentraining: 7 einfache Tipps, mit denen es besser läuft

Potty training is no fun! This is a good trick if you mommies need one! She went pee no problem in her small "yellow" potty, but refused to go on the big "white" potty. She would not even sit on it even after bribing her with Popsicles and marshmallows. I saw this idea online and thought why not?! The washable markers were enough of a distraction to get her to go! (First test the markers on a small area of the lid to make sure it washes off. And after they are finished coloring wash immediately.) it's more work for me, but who cares! She's going in the toilet! #momlife #pottytraining #artist #childhoodunplugged #childsplay #childofig #candidchildhood #mytinymoments #letthembelittle #letthekids #trialanderror #dowhatyougottado #toddler #toddlerproblems #momazine #toilettraining #uniteinmotherhood #clickinmoms #momstrong #momswithcameras

A post shared by Bri (@briannekoch02) on Aug 11, 2016 at 5:27am PDT