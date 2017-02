Wow! Abby beeindruckt mit unglaublicher Po-Verwandlung

This is definitely one of my favourite transformation pictures👌. Why? Because it kills two birds with one stone; “broscience” and “no science”🐦👊. Between these pictures I have been on various nutrition and training programs🍗. Was there a magic, results-overnight program? Nope🙅. I’ve had results with 🔹meal plans, 🔹strict bulking/cutting seasons, 🔹carb cycling, and now IIFYM. 👉This just goes to show that a number of approaches can work provided they’re tailored to you and you execute them properly💁. A program that works wonders for your overweight friend to get tight curves, won’t necessarily take you from being flat-as(s)-a-board to J.Lo🍑. Just like how a program that reads well on paper could be implemented so poorly that you make no progress🙇. I believe that with the right combination of self-experimentation🙆 + resources/tools📑 + support👭, you’ll reach a point where you’re confident enough to structure your own fitness programming👌. What’s more empowering than having goals and knowing exactly how to reach them💥😊?

