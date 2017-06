Dieser Diät-Coach verrät seine 5 besten Abnehm-Tipps

Meet Nikida. 50 pounds gone with MBT. She found out about us through a friend who loved the program. "Before joining MyBodyTutor, my weight fluctuated wildly and I got really good at justifying my choices and my results. I tried several restrictive dieting tactics and kept getting caught in a cycle of losing weight, and gaining it back with a little extra." Her last attempt before joining us was training for and competing in a triathlon. After 5 months of consistently exercising she wasn't any lighter. "At the end of the race I felt very accomplished, but not great about myself. I was stronger and faster, but I was not any lighter." She was obviously frustrated. Nikida attended a conference and explored her relationship with her weight and committed to losing 50 pounds. "Riding the motivation from the conference was easy, but I knew maintaining it would be difficult. I've been motivated countless times before but it always faded quickly so I signed up for MBT to keep my commitment a commitment." Nikida knew she'd be getting the daily accountability but got so much more. "MBT helped me understand my emotional and physical strengths and weaknesses. We were able to address and fix the underlying habits and mindsets that kept me in the yo-yo cycle in the past. After maintaining the 50 pound weight loss for months after hitting my goal, I know I'll be able to keep it off for life with the habits and mindsets I've learned and developed. Not only do I feel accomplished, but now I also feel great about myself! I am still stronger and faster, but I don't have to work as hard to be. Joining MBT was a turning point in my life. The individualized help I got for reaching my health goals allowed me to focus my energy in other parts of my life. I am so grateful for the results and the experience. I can't recommend MBT enough! To read Nikida's complete story, go here: https://www.mybodytutor.com/pages/success-nikida/ #MBTworks #TransformationTuesday #ThisIsWhatWeLiveFor #TogetherWeWillMakeItHappen

