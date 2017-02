Ratet mal: Auf welchem Bild wiegt diese Frau mehr?

Ummm how does this even happen!?!? You know how I was fretting the other day!?!? Crazy yeah 😬🤔... So in the left photo, I had absolutely NO MUSCLE. My weight was all extra chub.... Nowwwww, in the right photo, almost 2 years later, I have consistently worked out for 17 months, so even though it may not look like it- there be PLENTY of muscles over there 😂🙏💪... Bloody scales- never trust them again... Those manipulative little fuckers 😝😒😘 Monday again- let's smash some goals 👊👊 xx (and yeah I flipped the left photo so people don't freak out about my tatt 😂😂😝)

A photo posted by Fenella Scarlett McCall (@fitfenji) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:39am PST