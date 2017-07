Yummie! Diese Fettbomben sollen beim Abnehmen helfen

At a loss for a good description of these bad boys. 💯💯 Just. So good. They are SO GOOD. 🤤 I've been tinkering with this recipe for several months, and I think I've finally nailed it. ➡️ Salted Caramel Brownie Protein Balls ⬅️ Jam packed with protein, healthy fats, carbs & has become my favorite afternoon snack. 😋 Truthfully, I'm trying to decide what to do with the recipe because it kinda involves too many super-health-food-store-from-the-trees-of-narnia ingredients that idk if people would consider buying all of the good stuff these little babies need to flourish. I wish I could send one to all of you so you could taste 'em & then know what I mean. For now, I think I'll handle eating this tray, jussssst to make sure the recipe is exactly right. 😏 {#proteinballs}

A post shared by SARA (@realbalanced) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:00pm PST