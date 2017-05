Jessica hat ihr Gewicht halbiert – und Netflix war der Auslöser dafür!

8 months between the 2 pictures, I've worked my butt off to get where I am today and I've never been so proud of myself for sticking through and not giving up. Exercise and portion control and mind set is SOSOSOSO important when trying to lose weight. You can do it❤💪🏽 #weightloss

A post shared by Jessica (@getfitwjessica) on Mar 24, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT