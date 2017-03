4 Frauen verraten, wie sie ihr Idealgewicht erreicht haben

Nearly seven years ago, I got on the scale and it read 189 — one pound from 190, which was dangerously close to 200, which was terrifying. I vowed to get my act together by @mbbennett05's wedding in Aruba six months later. I hired a trainer, @justtrainbyjoelthomas, and he changed my life. I've run 6 marathons, 25+ halfs, 6 triathlons, I write a fitness blog, and I work at a fitness company that's changing people's lives through our affordable, accessible workouts. I got into fitness to lose weight, but I had no idea what I'd *gain* from adding fitness. (I also wonder how I ever dealt with bad days before realizing a heavy dose of endorphins could make most things seem at least a little better.) That's #whyi365. Share yours for a chance to win a prize from @dailyburn. #DB365.

