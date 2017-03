Instagram löschte ihr Bikini-Foto: So schlägt Morgan jetzt zurück!

Somebody took their time to report this photo and have it deleted. I think it sucks that people express negativity toward something with only positive intentions, BUT that's why we peeps full of love and light get to make a difference✨💗 Never let worldly pessimism or judgement prevent you from living your life and celebrating what you've done with it. So yeah, I've lost over 110 pounds and I think I look pretty freakin bomb in a bathing suit on the beach, and that's after a lifetime of letting insecurities hold me back from experiencing life. Yes I'll continue to wear a full face of makeup to the beach and yes, I'll continue to be DAMN proud of who I've worked so hard to become✌🏼#teamlosing Both 👙 from @torridfashion

