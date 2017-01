Jennifer Ginley hat sich in einem Jahr halbiert – und wurde nun zur Miss gekürt

#mondaymotivation Well done to anyone beginning their weight loss journey now, it will be the most worthwhile and incredible thing you'll ever do. After that picture on the left was taken in January 2015 it took me four more months of comfort eating and trying to 'diet' before walking through the doors of my @slimmingworld class. If you scroll down my page I've wrote about different parts of my journey under each transformation picture. 💙 My journey in a nutshell - I'm 5 foot 5 ", without exercise I lost 9 stone 1.5 lb in one year, I went on to lose a little more in the following couple of months and my overall loss is currently 9 stone 11 lb. I went from a size 24/26 to and 8/10 in one year purely with food optimising 💫 I want to give you all a little warning that I wish I'd of had - do NOT compare yourself to anyone. Especially if you are following SW instagrams for guidance and inspiration, even more so if you're new to SW. Do NOT compare your food intake to target members who have changed their relationship with food, and are smaller so have different nutritional needs! I posted EVERY single thing I ate from joining for 18 months (May 15 - Nov 16). If you scroll back you'll see that after weigh in I'd have a high syn treat for the first couple of months and I ate lots more food. Your needs change and your intake adapts. When you start don't look at extra easy SP, don't reduce your intake when you remain hungry, if you want a huge bowl of pasta, a huge jacket potato or 15 syns a day have them!! Don't worry that others aren't eating the same way. TRUST the plan and adapt it to your own needs. Food optimising is bloody brilliant, the free food, unlimited concept is revolutionary for us food lovers. Just do as it asks and fill yourself up of speed free foods first. With a big bowl or pasta have lots of veggies/salad; same with any other meal. @slimmingworld turned me (a notorious weight loss failure) into a person who trusted themselves with food and it gave me a new healthy relationship with food. Take it one day at a time and remember WILLPOWER IS LIKE A MUSCLE, THE MORE YOU USE IT THE STRONGER IT GETS 💫💪 I know you can do it!! 😏❤

