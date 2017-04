Eine Mutter macht Mut: Darum ist es piepegal, wie viel wir wiegen

#transformationtuesday time ✌🏾️ keeping it short and sweet today. i loved my body in the first pictures as it had been through so much and made the most perfect little human & I love my body now as it's come so far in such a short amount of time! It may take time in the beginning to see changes and that almost made me quit but you need to keep going because your hard work will always pay off in the end. Get rid of any doubts or negative energy you have about yourself, whether you're a mummy or not you deserve to have the body you dream of and slow process is better than nothing! If I can do it after a very long/painful pregnancy and a csection anyone can 💕🙌🏾 #postpartum #postpartumfitness #csection #fitmum #bodypositive

A post shared by MIA ELIZABETHMAY REDWORTH (@miaredworth) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:52am PDT