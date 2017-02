DIESEN neuen Food-Trend musst du unbedingt probieren

Delicious, cleansing and quick! With an added little zip to pep you up. If you want to cut the caffeine, swap green tea or coffee for water or unsweetened almond milk. 👌🏽✨ 👌🏽✨ - 1/2 cup fresh or frozen raspberries - 1/2 cup plain kefir or Greek yogurt - 1/2 cup fresh or frozen kale - 1/2 cup iced coffee or green tea - 1/4 cup avocado - 1-2 scoops vanilla protein powder (@officialpureprotein is my brand of choice, always) - 1 tbsp chia seeds - 1/2 tsp cinnamon

