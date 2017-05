Junge Mutter verliert 20 Kilo mit dem Ernährungstrend "Meal Prep"

✖️PROGRESS✖️ Nearly 20kgs difference between the first & last photo. The first 5 months was following @thebod_ nutrition plan only, no exercise due to set back after set back from my back surgery. The last 2 months I've been able to incorporate Clinical Pilates twice a week which has seen my body start to tighten & tone, feeling stronger & stronger after each session. 7 months of dedication, pure grit & determination has gone into this physical transformation. Now let's talk inner transformation: I'm happy, confident, I feel amazing, I sleep better & I have more energy. My mind feels free & I can think clearer, not second guess everything & I don't doubt my choices. I can honestly say I am proud of myself, for everything I've accomplished & the person I've become. My goal was to find that healthy happy me who was in there pre Cancer, pre PTSD, pre Microdiscectomy. I can honestly say I've found a better version. ✨ . . . Join me on my journey & order your copy of The BOD program now! Buy now & pay later with after pay. Use discount code SIMONE10 for 10% off your order! Find the link in my bio. . . . . . . . #thebod #thebodbabes #bodsquad #sophieguidolin #starterbod #thebodsquad #goals #bodbabes #hustle #fitmom #health #lifestyle #fitnessjourney #organic #thebodresults #healthylifestyle #instadaily #cleaneating #fitspo #instahealth #transformation #strongnotskinny #fitspiration #healthyliving #weightloss #fitness #wellness #progressnotperfection #transformationtuesday #beforeandafter

A post shared by SIMONE | THE BOD (@simone_thebod) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:50pm PST