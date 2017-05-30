  • WOFÜR ANMELDEN?

    • Artikel kommentieren
    • Rezepte im persönlichen Kochbuch speichern
    • Rezept-Zutaten auf Einkaufszettel schreiben

    Du hast noch keinen Account?

    Kostenlos neu registrieren

  • Suche nach brigitte.de-Inhalten

  3. Pärchenalltag: Diese Situation kennt jeder in einer Beziehung

Der normale Beziehungs-Wahnsinn: 10 Momente, die jedes Pärchen kennt 😋

Diese Bilder zaubern dir ein Schmunzeln aufs Gesicht: Der Künstler Yehuda Devir bringt den Pärchenalltag mit seinen Comics nämlich exakt auf den Punkt.

Wenn sie morgens noch kuscheln will


Wenn sie in den Krieg gegen den größten Feind zieht


Wenn sie nicht zu Potte kommt


Wenn sie nicht einschlafen kann


Wenn er sich lustig findet


Wenn es Winter wird


Wenn ER zwei linke Hände hat


Wenn er ihre magischen Berührungen spürt


Wenn er sich zu dick fühlt


Wenn sie ihre Haare entfernt #BadHairDay 


Schu

Erfahre mehr:

Unsere Empfehlungen

Frau gewinnt Geld
Tolle Preise zu gewinnen – jetzt mitmachen!
Anzeige
Jetzt verlieben: Registrieren Sie sich kostenlos beim Testsieger!

Brigitte Forum

Zur Foren Übersicht

Liebe

Kennenlernen Erotik Treue und Lügen Trennung und Scheidung Beziehung im Alltag

Diesen Inhalt per E-Mail versenden

Der normale Beziehungs-Wahnsinn
Der normale Beziehungs-Wahnsinn: 10 Momente, die jedes Pärchen kennt 😋

Diese Bilder zaubern dir ein Schmunzeln aufs Gesicht: Der Künstler Yehuda Devir bringt den Pärchenalltag mit seinen Comics nämlich exakt auf den Punkt.

Du kannst mehrere E-Mail-Adressen mit Komma getrennt eingeben

E-Mail wurde versendet
Deine Mail konnte leider nicht versendet werden