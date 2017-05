Bloggerin erzählt: "So ist Sex als Plus-Size-Frau wirklich"

If you’re fat, you’re typically denied sexuality altogether or it’s forced on you in the form of a fetish. People assume you have sex with a shirt on and the lights off, which is true for some of us. I was so afraid of what I would look like to someone performing cunnilingus, I wouldn’t engage in it. We contort our bodies, hide under covers, or refuse positions because God forbid our partner see we have a belly. Here’s the thing. We aren’t fooling anyone. Our partners know what we look like, and they want to have sex with us. Not in spite of our looks, but because our appearance is attractive! Embracing nudity helped me understand this. By taking selfies, lounging, and sleeping completely nude, I grew comfortable enough to share my nakedness with others. Your soft belly, jiggly hips, dimpled thighs are beautiful and sexy. That muffin top you once hid? It should be unleashed in all its glory during sex! Anyone who is disrespectful of that doesn’t deserve sex with you. Don’t waste yourself on someone who doesn’t honor your body the way it deserves. There are plenty of people who would love to worship your body and enjoy every inch of you! We all worry about not being skilled or flexible enough, but sex for anyone comes with its challenges. Not all positions work, and that’s okay! There are always alternatives. Just do a quick google search, and try out some new stuff. Also, firm pillows and lubricant can be quite helpful 😉 For a comprehensive guide, read “Big Big Love Revised: A Sex and Relationships Guide for People of Size (and Those Who Love Them)” Sex can resurrect every insecurity we have, but it doesn’t have to. By openly discussing our needs, embracing our naked bodies, and choosing the right partner, we’re enabling ourselves to finally have fun, satisfying sex. Our bodies have amazing capabilities to give and receive pleasure, and no matter what your fat content is, you deserve to enjoy that pleasure. So, whether you’re a svelte tigress or a voluptuous vixen, you are allowed to have all the unapologetic, unbridled sex you want! How are you taking back your sexuality? What works for you and what advice can you offer? 💭

