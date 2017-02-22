Emma Watson überrascht Fans mit DIESEM Instagram-Account

Emma Watson gehört eigentlich zu den Schauspielerinnen, die ihren Instagram-Account eher unregelmäßig aktualisieren. Umso überraschender kam nun die Meldung, dass sie sich einen zweiten Instagram-Account zugelegt hat. Und dieser ist auch noch alles andere als gewöhnlich. Unter dem Namen "The Press Tour" lässt sie ihre Fans nämlich ab sofort täglich an ihrem Leben teilnehmen und nimmt sie mit auf ihre weltweite PR-Tour, auf der sie ihren neuen Film "Die Schöne und das Biest" promoten möchte.
Dabei fokussiert sich die 26-Jährige vor allem auf ihre Outfits und zeigt ihren Followern in kleinen Videos Schritt für Schritt, wie ihre Kleidungsstücke entstehen: von der Idee, über das Design, bis hin zum großen Auftritt. Doch auch die Situationen, die ihre Looks meistern müssen, werden in Fotos festgehalten - ob in der Bahn, im Flugzeug oder auf dem Roten Teppich. So nah kommen wir dem Styling der Stars selten. Kein Wunder also, dass der Account schon nach knapp drei Tagen fast 300.000 Follower aufweist - Tendenz steigend. Dabei verrät die junge Britin übrigens auch, von welchen Designern sie ihre Kleidungsstücke bezieht. Fans mit dem nötigen Kleingeld können ihre Looks also mit ein bisschen Glück sogar nachshoppen.
Hier kommen Emmas bisherige Looks:
Merci beaucoup Paris for the wonderful start to the @beautyandthebeast tour! We felt like we were back in the heart of the film. Next stop - London. Did you know in the French version of the film, Cogsworth is called Big Ben? And Philippe is called Philbert?! 🇫🇷🌹 Body by @woronstore, a slow fashion brand that focuses on everyday essentials. Each underwear garment is made from Lenzing Modal® fabric, a fibre made from beech wood sourced from sustainable forestry plantations in Europe. Socks by @boodywear, a brand that produces underwear made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Faux leather jacket and dress by @stellamccartney Boots by @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections, which are made in Porto, Portugal, helping preserve the traditional shoe making industry of the region. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Concealer by @rmsbeauty which is formulated with raw, food-grade and organic ingredients in their natural state. Red pomegranate cheek and lip stain by @thebodyshop, who campaign to 'Enrich Not Exploit’ by protecting endangered habitats from intensive farming expansion, bronzer by @vitaliberata who have developed a collection of tanning products free from parabens, alcohol and that spray tan smell. Powder by @iliabeauty which is made from organic powdered corn and minerals instead of loose talc. Brown eye pencil by @honest_beauty who champion fair labour and human rights with their Health & Sustainability Standards. Lip balm from @tataharper who formulate and manufacture their natural and organic products from their farm in Vermont. Eyebrow gel by @janeiredale which is certified cruelty-free and eyebrow pencil by @alimapure who make their products in a diverse range of colours to suit all skin tones and offset 100% of their corporate carbon emissions. Beauty product info verified by @contentbeauty
Sunday was the first ever public screening of @beautyandthebeast! We were so happy to surprise the audience in Paris and say “bonjour” in person, especially as this is the country where it was created and Belle’s place of birth 🇫🇷🌹 Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the new Co-Creative Directors of @oscardelarenta, created this Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers as part of their first collection. The entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta’s NYC atelier ❤ @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Lipstick is a combination of Osaka Plum Matte and New Orleans Scarlet Matte from @thebodyshop who have used their fairly traded 'Community Trade Brazil Nut Oil' from Peru in this product along with the Lash Hero Mascara which uses 'Community Trade Shea Butter'. Hair using @rahuabeauty who as well as being a natural brand partner with women from Amazonian nations such as Waorani, Achuar, Quichua, Quechua and Shuar to harvest their key ingredients Ungurahua, Sacha Inchi, and Buriti oils. Hair styling using @johnmastersorganicsusa who created their first organic haircare products in 1991 and use bottles made from the most recyclable plastic type and boxes made from 100% recycled paper with 100% soy ink. All brands are cruelty free. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France. We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline. Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves