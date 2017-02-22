Emma Watson überrascht Fans mit DIESEM Instagram-Account

Emma Watson gehört eigentlich zu den Schauspielerinnen, die ihren Instagram-Account eher unregelmäßig aktualisieren. Umso überraschender kam nun die Meldung, dass sie sich einen zweiten Instagram-Account zugelegt hat. Und dieser ist auch noch alles andere als gewöhnlich. Unter dem Namen "The Press Tour" lässt sie ihre Fans nämlich ab sofort täglich an ihrem Leben teilnehmen und nimmt sie mit auf ihre weltweite PR-Tour, auf der sie ihren neuen Film "Die Schöne und das Biest" promoten möchte.

Dabei fokussiert sich die 26-Jährige vor allem auf ihre Outfits und zeigt ihren Followern in kleinen Videos Schritt für Schritt, wie ihre Kleidungsstücke entstehen: von der Idee, über das Design, bis hin zum großen Auftritt. Doch auch die Situationen, die ihre Looks meistern müssen, werden in Fotos festgehalten - ob in der Bahn, im Flugzeug oder auf dem Roten Teppich. So nah kommen wir dem Styling der Stars selten. Kein Wunder also, dass der Account schon nach knapp drei Tagen fast 300.000 Follower aufweist - Tendenz steigend. Dabei verrät die junge Britin übrigens auch, von welchen Designern sie ihre Kleidungsstücke bezieht. Fans mit dem nötigen Kleingeld können ihre Looks also mit ein bisschen Glück sogar nachshoppen.

Hier kommen Emmas bisherige Looks: