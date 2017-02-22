Emma Watson hat einen richtig tollen Instagram-Account!

Emma Watson gehört eigentlich zu den Stars, die ihren Instagram-Account eher unregelmäßig aktualisieren. Umso überraschender die Meldung, dass sie sich einen zweiten Account zugelegt hat. Und dieser ist alles andere als gewöhnlich! Unter dem Namen "The Press Tour" lässt sie ihre Fans nämlich ab sofort täglich an ihrem Leben teilhaben und nimmt sie mit auf die weltweite PR-Tour, auf der sie ihren Film "Die Schöne und das Biest" vorstellt.

Dabei fokussiert sich die 26-Jährige in erster Linie auf ihre Outfits und zeigt ihren Followern in kleinen Videos Schritt für Schritt, wie ihre Kleidung entsteht: von der Idee, über das Design, bis zum großen Auftritt. Doch auch die Situationen, die ihre Outfits meistern müssen, werden in Fotos festgehalten - ob in der Bahn, im Flugzeug oder auf dem Roten Teppich. So nah kommen wir den Top-Stars selten.



Kein Wunder, dass Emmas Account schon nach knapp drei Tagen fast 300.000 Follower aufweist - Tendenz steigend. Dabei verrät die junge Britin übrigens auch, von welchen Designern sie ihre Kleidung bezieht. Fans mit dem nötigen Kleingeld können ihre Looks also mit ein bisschen Glück sogar nachshoppen.

Hier kommen Emmas bisherige Looks: