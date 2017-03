Rührendes Projekt: Hier kochen Menschen für trauernde Freunde ❤️

hi friends 👋🏼 I wanted to write more of a personal message tonight to give you the back story for our upcoming recipe series. As many of you may know, Bjork and I recently experienced the premature birth and loss of our son, Afton, after a precious 15 hours with him. These last few months have been heavy with the deepest grief and heartache we've ever known. And for me, those emotions have come hand-in-hand with losing my appetite. . We've been so fortunate to have such a rockstar community of people supporting us, both online (hi! that's you!) and in person. We've had nearly ten weeks straight of soups, lasagnas, tacos, and enchiladas dropped off on our doorstep by people who love us and love Afton. These gifts have not only fed us - they've helped me to find a little joy in food again. . That's why I'm calling this series Feeding a Broken Heart. . We would LOVE to have you join our mini-movement during this series to honor our son's life and support your people. Here's how: . 1) Think of someone who has a broken heart. A break up, a loss, a diagnosis... got your person? . 2) Make them one of the comfort food recipes in this series (like today's recipe: creamy potato soup 👆🏼). Have them over for dinner, or drop it off on their doorstep. Or if you don't live close - email a bite squad / ubereats gift card. Or snail mail chocolate chip cookies. So many ways to do this. . 3) Show us how you're participating by using the hashtag #feedingabrokenheart. We will be featuring some of your love-filled stories on our posts throughout this series through the rest of March. 💕 . If you don’t know anyone with a broken heart right now, you can still make any of these recipes in honor of our sweet baby and use the hashtag, and you know we will love you majorly for it. . Thank you for loving our little family through this intensely difficult time in our lives. We have read all your comments and emails - we've printed literally thousands of them off to keep with all of Afton's clothes and blankets and books as a reminder of how much he is loved. As weird as it sounds, you - our online tribe - are a huge part of what has kept our broken hearts beating. Thank you!

A post shared by Lindsay Ostrom (@pinchofyum) on Mar 13, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT