Yummie! Jetzt kommt magische Einhorn-Pasta auf eure Teller

Hi friends! Today I've got something a bit different. It's a video! My editing and video skills do need some work (I'm in need of a tripod!) but I had to share this since so many have been asking how to make these noodles. The neon noodles are glass noodles and the pastel ones are rice noodles⚡️ : I had them with the most delicious fire satay sauce, avocado and a cauliflower recipe I'll be sharing with you asap (it's an umami bomb). Find more unicorn inspired recipes on my blog (link in profile) ⚡️ : I've been wanting to make more videos and even potentially start a YouTube channel, but it's quite intimidating to be honest. So for now let's just stick with colorful pics and the rare video🤷🏾‍♂️. : Happy weekend everyone! ⚡️have a blessed day🕺🏾💃🏽 : One Love 🌹

