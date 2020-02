Sie trinken kein Wasser! Wie gefährlich ist der Insta-Trend #Trockenfasten?

View this post on Instagram

No water for me since 4 months now. Since I start to heal my kidneys through dry fasting, which helps them to filter more efficiently, I stopped drinking „empty" water. Water from the tap is highly congested with all kinds of toxins from old pipes, agriculture and pollution. Bottled water is stored in (mostly plastic) bottles for months or years, which makes this water to an empty liquid for our body. Fresh mountain water or volcanic mineralized water might be a different story but when it comes to regular drinking water I try to stay away from it. I now even cut tea out of my list. What I drink? I hydrate from living water, freshly squeezed lemon juice, orange juice, smoothies or simply high-water content fruits like melons 🍉. Since I do this, I feel less and less thirsty, no cravings for water or sodas at all. Even during #dryfasting I feel hydrated for the first 17hours. I even practice hot yoga without drinking. How to explain this? Hydrating the body on cellular level is the only form to stay hydrated. Drinking „empty" water keeps your kidneys busy but not healing. Introduce more coconut water, juices, melons and berries into your life and see how your whole system will benefit from it 🍉🍅🥒🍇🍓