View this post on Instagram

Assthetic 🍑 Hey Beautiful people wishing you all a fabulous week ❤️ I used to avoid shorts when I was like 16 years old because I was afraid someone would say something bad about my legs. So I sat there in the classroom with jeans and a longsleeve on even when it was burning hot outside. Now I am 26 years old and even if I still struggle sometimes I love me just the way I are. And yes I am nervous about posting this but we need to show that all of that is normal! Because it is and we are all gorgeous just the way we are ❤️❤️❤️ never forget this! So go ahead and rock that shorts, skirt, dress, bikini and whatever you like! 💪🏻 #weartheshorts [ad/werbung] . . . . #offwhite #levis #levis501 #aboutyoustyle #loveyourself #selflove #selflovejourney #mondaymotivation #bodypositivity #bodypositive #cellulite #thisisnormal #lovemybumps #girlpower #ootd #ootdfashion #outfitoftheday #outfitofthedaybabe #outfitinspiration #fashion #fashioninspo #fashionblogger #fashionblogger_de #lookoftheday #styleblogger #styleinspo #fancy #brunette #fancybrunette