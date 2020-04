Corona zum Trotz! So schön feiern Brautpaare jetzt ihre Liebe

View this post on Instagram

STORYTIME!✨ A couple weeks ago we realized that the dream wedding we had been planning for months was no longer possible. I was heartbroken cancelling our wedding plans the very day I was planning on sending out invitations to our loved ones. Soon after, things began quickly shutting down. Drue and I had always planned on getting married in the temple of our church @churchofjesuschrist. We made some calls and received special permission to get married in the Indianapolis temple, but they could only do the very next day. So we put our fears aside and decided to seal the deal!!! All temples in the world were shut down a couple days later. It was a leap of faith but we decided to take it together.