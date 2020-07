View this post on Instagram

Shade VS sun / or NONE OF THESE IS SHAMEFUL. I got an EMAIL the other day from a stranger: ‘Gross. Get surgery.’ An email. Which means they googled me, found my journalist website, and filled out a form. ALL. TO. BODY. SHAME. So let me say this again: NONE of our angles are SHAMEFUL. NONE of them are GROSS. And NONE of them need the OPINION OF OTHER PEOPLE. I don’t care if you’ve got abs Or you don’t. If you’re skinny Or full of curves. I don’t care if your peach is popping Or your tummy is bopping. I DO NOT CARE. This doesn’t CHANGE if you have CELLULITE. It doesn’t DECREASE if you’ve got STRETCHMARKS. HOWEVER you look, YOU are you. A bundle of heart and soul wrapped in a body. Captured in flesh but so much MORE. And anyone who comes into YOUR SPACE Whether it’s into your DMs or your EMAIL or your PAGE or simply your ENERGY Insisting that YOU are GROSS? Or STUPID or UNWORTHY? Girl, don’t listen to a warped word they say. Because they’re viewing life through their own tilted lens And their vision does not NEED TO IMPACT YOU. SO hold your head high. Celebrate ALL your angles. And realize that YOU, Exactly as you ARE, You’re already incredible. No body shaming required. #selflove #selfacceptance #bodyacceptance #instagramvsreality #bodyshaming #iweigh