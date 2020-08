View this post on Instagram

According to the Iranian authorities my wife and I are each sentenced to 7 years of prison just for posting these pictures and videos. Now going through our life I’m starting to realise the reason behind it. We promoted love and that is what they are afraid of. What did we lose? Friends, family, business, money and above all home. Do we have any regrets? Hell no, Regrets are for those who are afraid of love. What’s next for us? We have already started a new life and we feel stronger than ever 😊👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ #picassomo #moinfamily #mumzy #niwan #delwan #iran