View this post on Instagram

From @loveistheammo (TW: assault) “While on my #mentalhealth hiatus from Instagram I came across #whyididntreport - a page that hosts the stories of hundreds of survivors of abuse who’s assaults were never reported. - I am a survivor of interrelationship rape. My first boyfriend raped me, in my own bed, in an attempt to quell my burgeoning femininity. I remember him yelling over and over again: “I’m going to teach you how to take it like a man.” He left me a week later, on the day after my birthday, after a close friend confessed to me that he had tried to initiate sex with them, in my bathroom, at my birthday party. - When I first began telling people, the overwhelming response was: “how could you not leave him immediately after he assaulted you?” The truth is: I didn’t even know I had been assaulted. I was raised in an extremely religious home. I had never been taught about #consent or rape. I had been made to believe that rape could only happen between strangers in back alleys: not in the comfort of my own home. - So when my doctor at @plannedparenthood informed me that I showed signs of tearing around my sexual orifice: I waved it off. I told her my boyfriend liked rough sex, and that he didn’t always ask permission to penetrate me. She asked me if that had happened recently. I said: “yes.” She asked me if I had said no. I told her that I had, several times, and that he still proceeded to violently penetrate me. My doctor then explained to me that I had been raped by my boyfriend. I remember thinking: “how can someone be raped when they are in love?” - I wrote about my assault during the #MeToo movement in @people magazine. Even then, I was too scared to say my abuser’s name for fear that he might come after me, hurt me, or sue me. Today I would like to name him: - Tim Young: recording artist and actor in Brooklyn, New York. Tim has worked with artists like @ashanti and has won numerous #Grammys for his compositions in films like #TheGreatestShowman and his involvement with plays like @dearevanhansen. - To Tim I say: I realize now that I never loved you. I know you never loved me. I was young, I was naive, and I was scared. - But I’m not scared, anymore.”