The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of the Smart Set, her workwear capsule collection created for the charity Smart Works from her new home in California. Meghan joined a video call to speak to a group of women whose lives had been changed by Smart Works. The duchess is patron of Smart Works, which helps prepare women for job interviews and the workforce. For the call, Meghan donned a white blazer and brown camisole. Fans noticed a new California print above the mantel in Harry and Meghan's Montecito home featuring a California Grizzly Bear.