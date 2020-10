View this post on Instagram

Family vacay in #jacksonhole #wyoming -wow! What a magical place 🙌🏽✨ ... we consistently wore masks, washed/ sanitized our hands ... b/c #youractionssavelives ... not gonna lie -lots of negotiating and bribes to get my Hayesie boo (who’s 2 1/2 yrs old) to wear his mask, but my lil man killed the @honest mask game throughout the trip! #wearamask 😷- pic number 4&5 in swipe thru❤️🥰👊🏽— my boy!... we went on guided boat tours, hikes, bike rides and wearing a mask was a requirement in the car with the driver, on hike- as we were in close proximity w our guide and in the small boats... Got to protect my fam and others... #mamabear